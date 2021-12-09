GSB Wealth Management LLC Has $1.22 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

GSB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,094 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $1,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Liberty Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 98.3% during the third quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC now owns 222,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,040,000 after acquiring an additional 110,334 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Moller Financial Services raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Moller Financial Services now owns 64,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 3,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VPL stock opened at $80.30 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.62. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 52 week low of $76.25 and a 52 week high of $85.70.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

