GSB Wealth Management LLC Has $3.38 Million Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

GSB Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 18.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,565 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 14,361 shares during the period. Verizon Communications comprises 1.7% of GSB Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VZ. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,212,773 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,757,392,000 after purchasing an additional 6,958,789 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $382,833,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 164,065,503 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $9,192,590,000 after purchasing an additional 4,271,210 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 21,062,942 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,180,157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,636,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $143,979,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total transaction of $82,222.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Cowen lifted their price target on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

NYSE:VZ opened at $50.49 on Thursday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.74 and a twelve month high of $61.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.53. The company has a market cap of $211.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 16.42%. The firm had revenue of $32.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.03%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

Further Reading: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.