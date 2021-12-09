GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for GXO Logistics in a report released on Monday, December 6th. Truist Securiti analyst S. Moore now anticipates that the company will earn $0.35 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.41. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for GXO Logistics’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.05 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.92 EPS.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. GXO Logistics’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Truist lifted their price target on GXO Logistics from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on GXO Logistics in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on GXO Logistics in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GXO Logistics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on GXO Logistics from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.29.

Shares of NYSE GXO opened at $91.13 on Tuesday. GXO Logistics has a fifty-two week low of $48.38 and a fifty-two week high of $105.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $89.91.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the third quarter worth about $39,000. 2.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.

