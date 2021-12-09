Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.400-$2.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.760. The company issued revenue guidance of $983.62 M-$1.02 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.01 billion.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Haemonetics from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $75.63.

Shares of NYSE:HAE traded down $1.98 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $53.47. 292,201 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 650,211. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.22, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.28. Haemonetics has a 12 month low of $49.26 and a 12 month high of $142.11.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $239.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.85 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 3.35%. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Haemonetics will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Haemonetics stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,634 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,738 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.

