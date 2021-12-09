Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Receives $25.59 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-four brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.59.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HAL shares. Benchmark started coverage on Halliburton in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. COKER & PALMER upgraded Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Cowen raised their price objective on Halliburton from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. TheStreet raised Halliburton from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Halliburton from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of Halliburton stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 233,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,600,268. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Halliburton has a one year low of $17.23 and a one year high of $26.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.14 and a beta of 2.75.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The oilfield services company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28. Halliburton had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 2.79%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.91%.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 33,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $833,325.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Murry Gerber sold 44,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total transaction of $861,924.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAL. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Halliburton during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in Halliburton by 265.3% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Halliburton during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC raised its holdings in Halliburton by 433.1% in the second quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.22% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

