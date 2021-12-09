Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Analysts expect Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) to announce $0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Hanesbrands’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the lowest is $0.42. Hanesbrands posted earnings of $0.38 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hanesbrands will report full-year earnings of $1.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $1.83. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $2.01. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Hanesbrands.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The textile maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 99.95% and a negative net margin of 4.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on Hanesbrands in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Hanesbrands from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.22.

Hanesbrands stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,456,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,453,037. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.40. Hanesbrands has a 1 year low of $13.66 and a 1 year high of $22.82. The firm has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.30, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.51.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is currently -66.67%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the third quarter worth about $1,279,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Hanesbrands by 36.8% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 15,083 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 4,059 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Hanesbrands by 2.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,691,195 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $80,502,000 after purchasing an additional 91,422 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Hanesbrands in the third quarter valued at about $291,000. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in Hanesbrands by 2.4% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 11,775,488 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $202,067,000 after purchasing an additional 271,768 shares during the period. 85.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

