Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Sells 297 Shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management reduced its stake in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 931 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 297 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 199.4% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 708 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Watts Water Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in Watts Water Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. Institutional investors own 74.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WTS shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $159.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $153.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

In other news, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.09, for a total value of $1,568,175.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Kenneth Robert Lepage sold 2,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total transaction of $496,201.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 11,217 shares of company stock valued at $2,312,836 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WTS stock opened at $195.14 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $189.89 and its 200-day moving average is $166.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 42.70, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.87. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.44 and a 52 week high of $212.00.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.09. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The firm had revenue of $455.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.76%.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products for water conservation, safety, and flow control. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Its services include plumbing and flow control solutions, water quality and conditioning, water reuse and drainage, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, and municipal waterworks.

