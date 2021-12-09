Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Sells 3,183 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lowered its stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 57.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,183 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 69,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,928,000 after buying an additional 23,158 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Iron Mountain by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 192,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,373,000 after acquiring an additional 27,279 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its position in Iron Mountain by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 382,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,179,000 after acquiring an additional 42,534 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 415,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,877,000 after acquiring an additional 185,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 8.4% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,867,000 after purchasing an additional 5,266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IRM opened at $47.91 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a one year low of $27.72 and a one year high of $49.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.87 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78 and a beta of 0.79.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.30). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 53.63% and a net margin of 14.48%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.6185 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.16%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.27%.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

