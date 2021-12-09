Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Sells 965 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management cut its stake in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 28.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 965 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $176,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WPC. EWG Elevate Inc. grew its position in W. P. Carey by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 83,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,264,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in W. P. Carey by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 395,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,518,000 after acquiring an additional 30,437 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in W. P. Carey by 155.5% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 13,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 8,414 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in W. P. Carey by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 135,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,925,000 after acquiring an additional 33,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the second quarter worth about $6,819,000. 57.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WPC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.50.

W. P. Carey stock opened at $79.87 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.38. The stock has a market cap of $14.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.47 and a beta of 0.73. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.75 and a 12-month high of $82.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $325.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.64 million. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 35.21% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $1.055 per share. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.28%. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is presently 171.14%.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

