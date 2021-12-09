Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Takes Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 135 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TFG Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 2,131 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,702,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,626 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Palouse Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,459 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,680,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. 74.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on LMT. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $458.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $400.00 to $375.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $402.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $380.40.

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $341.08 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $345.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $360.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $94.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.93. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $319.81 and a fifty-two week high of $396.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $16.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.12 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 104.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.25 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 28.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $2.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.60. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.68%.

Lockheed Martin declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the aerospace company to reacquire up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

