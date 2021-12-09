Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (TSE:HDI) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $5.59 Per Share

Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (TSE:HDI) – Equities researchers at Cormark lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Hardwoods Distribution in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 8th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now anticipates that the company will earn $5.59 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.56. Cormark currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Hardwoods Distribution’s FY2023 earnings at $5.85 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC upped their price target on Hardwoods Distribution from C$51.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Hardwoods Distribution from C$67.50 to C$75.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Hardwoods Distribution from C$62.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$59.42.

Shares of TSE HDI opened at C$43.36 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$40.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$37.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 202.12, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Hardwoods Distribution has a 1-year low of C$23.90 and a 1-year high of C$49.34. The company has a market cap of C$923.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Hardwoods Distribution’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.59%.

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.

