Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 887 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $3,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stewardship Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 23,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,342,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 4,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,830,000. Advisory Resource Group acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $453,000. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,214,000. 42.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of QQQ stock traded down $1.62 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $397.99. The company had a trading volume of 571,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,310,379. The company’s fifty day moving average is $383.16 and its 200 day moving average is $368.19. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $297.45 and a fifty-two week high of $408.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a $0.414 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

