Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 234,863 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 7,053 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. owned about 0.42% of Ormat Technologies worth $15,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in Ormat Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 800.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 900 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Ormat Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Ormat Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000. Institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Ormat Technologies alerts:

NYSE:ORA traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $78.43. 1,284 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 533,855. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.71 and a 12-month high of $128.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.01, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.95.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $158.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.49 million. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 9.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Ormat Technologies’s payout ratio is 41.74%.

In other Ormat Technologies news, Director Dafna Sharir sold 2,265 shares of Ormat Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.09, for a total transaction of $183,668.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Ormat Technologies Company Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of geothermal and recovered energy power business. It operates through the following segments: Electricity, Product and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment focuses in the sale of electricity from the company’s power plants pursuant to PPAs.

Featured Article: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ormat Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ormat Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.