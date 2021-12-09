Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Has $2.02 Million Holdings in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,965 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,160 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $2,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PLUG. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its position in Plug Power by 89.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 12,734,588 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $435,396,000 after acquiring an additional 6,007,238 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Plug Power by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,101,635 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,678,785,000 after acquiring an additional 3,293,118 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Plug Power in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,765,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Plug Power by 2,437.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,102,092 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $74,089,000 after buying an additional 2,019,255 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Plug Power by 59.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,201,015 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $109,442,000 after buying an additional 1,197,747 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLUG stock traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $35.92. 142,772 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,569,561. The firm has a market cap of $20.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.73 and a beta of 1.55. Plug Power Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.47 and a fifty-two week high of $75.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 16.89 and a current ratio of 17.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.95.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $143.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.87 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PLUG. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Plug Power from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Plug Power from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $35.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $43.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.25.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

