Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Increases Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 214,284 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,109 shares during the period. Target comprises approximately 1.3% of Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Target were worth $49,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,919,055 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,430,396,000 after buying an additional 1,923,419 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Target by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,515,802 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,794,290,000 after buying an additional 1,747,686 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in Target in the 2nd quarter worth $278,695,000. Melvin Capital Management LP bought a new position in Target in the 2nd quarter worth $175,262,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Target by 149.8% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 808,507 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $164,810,000 after buying an additional 484,800 shares during the period. 78.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TGT. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Target from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Target from $306.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Target from $281.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Target from $317.00 to $329.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Target has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.41.

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.72, for a total transaction of $7,341,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.95, for a total transaction of $1,047,214.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 37,359 shares of company stock worth $9,177,700 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target stock traded down $1.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $238.17. The stock had a trading volume of 43,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,399,349. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $166.82 and a 52-week high of $268.98. The firm has a market cap of $114.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $247.85 and a 200 day moving average of $246.14.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $25.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.60 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.79 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 13.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.49%.

Target declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 18th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to repurchase up to 12.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

