Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Sells 4,690 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 340,741 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 4,690 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group accounts for about 3.4% of Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. owned about 0.10% of The Goldman Sachs Group worth $128,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GS shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $460.00 price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $520.00 to $576.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $423.81.

Shares of GS stock traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $396.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,755,571. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $398.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $389.97. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $237.10 and a 52 week high of $426.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $132.73 billion, a PE ratio of 6.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.51.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.78 by $5.15. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 24.52% and a net margin of 34.46%. The firm had revenue of $13.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $9.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 60.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 13.19%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

See Also: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.