Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Trims Stock Position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. cut its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) by 51.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 109,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 115,800 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $7,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KRE. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 63.3% during the second quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 90.3% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period.

KRE stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $70.81. 125,550 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,987,662. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.81. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 1 year low of $49.68 and a 1 year high of $75.76.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

