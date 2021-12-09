Haven Protocol Price Down 27.9% Over Last 7 Days (XHV)

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 9th. In the last week, Haven Protocol has traded down 27.9% against the dollar. Haven Protocol has a total market capitalization of $107.52 million and approximately $980,650.00 worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Haven Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $6.64 or 0.00013888 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,813.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,139.36 or 0.08657298 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.94 or 0.00321958 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $454.66 or 0.00950892 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.87 or 0.00079201 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00010887 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00007730 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $191.22 or 0.00399926 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $135.66 or 0.00283728 BTC.

About Haven Protocol

XHV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 16,192,112 coins. The official website for Haven Protocol is havenprotocol.org . The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Haven (XHV) is an ecosystem of digital assets with accounts only you can access, balances only you can view and transactions only you control. Haven is based on Monero giving every asset within the ecosystem world class privacy, provides a range of synthetic fiat currencies and digital assets, enabling commerce and portfolio diversification and enables you to store, convert and transact in the form of money you prefer whether it’s xUSD, xCNY or xGOLD. Algorithmic and decentralized, Haven claims to have low fees, Infinite Liquidity, No Middleman a allow for Financial Privacy. “

Buying and Selling Haven Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Haven Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Haven Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

