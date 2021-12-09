HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX)

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $139.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an underperform rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $117.31.

Shares of NBIX opened at $84.26 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.17. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 12-month low of $78.31 and a 12-month high of $120.27.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $296.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.02 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 35.89% and a net margin of 41.59%. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.62) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Dimitri E. Grigoriadis sold 8,000 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.81, for a total value of $838,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total value of $525,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,632 shares of company stock valued at $1,600,048. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 139.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 460.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 98.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 997 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

