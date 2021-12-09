Head to Head Analysis: HireQuest (HQI) and Its Peers

HireQuest (NASDAQ: HQI) is one of 30 publicly-traded companies in the “Help supply services” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare HireQuest to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and earnings.

Dividends

HireQuest pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. HireQuest pays out 30.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Help supply services” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.6% and pay out 34.2% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. HireQuest has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for HireQuest and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HireQuest 0 0 0 0 N/A HireQuest Competitors 220 792 1003 31 2.41

As a group, “Help supply services” companies have a potential upside of 12.58%. Given HireQuest’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe HireQuest has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares HireQuest and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HireQuest 56.78% 20.88% 13.31% HireQuest Competitors 6.16% -4.69% 7.02%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

9.0% of HireQuest shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.5% of shares of all “Help supply services” companies are held by institutional investors. 47.7% of HireQuest shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.5% of shares of all “Help supply services” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares HireQuest and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio HireQuest $13.81 million $5.36 million 25.13 HireQuest Competitors $3.18 billion $21.92 million 10.34

HireQuest’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than HireQuest. HireQuest is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

HireQuest has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HireQuest’s peers have a beta of 1.48, meaning that their average stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About HireQuest

HireQuest, Inc. engages in the provision of staffing services. It offers temporary, permanent, and direct-hire recruiting and staffing services of entry-level and clerical or admin employees, construction and light industrial workers, semi-skilled trades, healthcare personnel, and professionals and executives. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Goose Creek, SC.

