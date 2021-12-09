Head to Head Analysis: Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE) & Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN)

Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE) and Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Monte Rosa Therapeutics and Ocugen, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Monte Rosa Therapeutics 0 1 4 0 2.80 Ocugen 0 3 2 0 2.40

Monte Rosa Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $32.00, suggesting a potential upside of 75.82%. Ocugen has a consensus target price of $7.90, suggesting a potential upside of 31.01%. Given Monte Rosa Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Monte Rosa Therapeutics is more favorable than Ocugen.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Monte Rosa Therapeutics and Ocugen’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Monte Rosa Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Ocugen $42.62 million 28.18 -$21.82 million N/A N/A

Monte Rosa Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ocugen.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

28.5% of Ocugen shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% of Ocugen shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Monte Rosa Therapeutics and Ocugen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Monte Rosa Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A Ocugen N/A -65.27% -59.14%

Summary

Monte Rosa Therapeutics beats Ocugen on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Monte Rosa Therapeutics

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel small molecule precision medicines that employ the body's natural mechanisms to selectively degrade therapeutically relevant proteins. It develops an oral molecular glue degrader for GSPT1, a translational termination factor and degron-containing protein for the treatment of Myc-driven cancers. The company also develops CDK2 to treat ovarian, uterine, and breast cancers; NEK7 for the treatment of inflammatory diseases, such as Crohn's disease, neurodegenerative disease, diabetes, and liver disease; VAV1, a target protein for autoimmune diseases; and BCL11A, a therapeutically-relevant protein in hemoglobinopathies. Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Ocugen

Ocugen, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies to cure eye diseases. Its product pipeline candidates include OCU400, OCU410, OCU200, and COVAXIN. The firm’s modifier gene therapy platform is engaged in addressing retinal diseases, including retinitis pigmentosa, leber congenital amaurosis, and dry age-related macular degeneration. The company was founded by Shankar Musunuri and Uday B. Kompella in 2013 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

