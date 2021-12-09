Head-To-Head Comparison: OptimumBank (OPHC) and Its Rivals

OptimumBank (NASDAQ: OPHC) is one of 169 public companies in the “National commercial banks” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare OptimumBank to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get OptimumBank alerts:

14.4% of OptimumBank shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.1% of shares of all “National commercial banks” companies are owned by institutional investors. 17.3% of OptimumBank shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.8% of shares of all “National commercial banks” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares OptimumBank and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio OptimumBank $7.00 million -$780,000.00 7.48 OptimumBank Competitors $6.74 billion $1.18 billion 11.21

OptimumBank’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than OptimumBank. OptimumBank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

OptimumBank has a beta of 1.08, suggesting that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OptimumBank’s competitors have a beta of 1.16, suggesting that their average share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares OptimumBank and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OptimumBank 20.65% 8.19% 0.74% OptimumBank Competitors 27.45% 11.90% 1.20%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for OptimumBank and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OptimumBank 0 0 0 0 N/A OptimumBank Competitors 1578 7412 6674 357 2.36

As a group, “National commercial banks” companies have a potential upside of 7.40%. Given OptimumBank’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe OptimumBank has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

OptimumBank competitors beat OptimumBank on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

About OptimumBank

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. is a bank holding company for OptimumBank, which offers a variety of community banking services to individual and corporate customers through OptimumBank. Its services include savings, deposits, checking, cash management services, business checking, online banking, and ATM networks. The company was founded on March 23, 2004 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, FL.

Receive News & Ratings for OptimumBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptimumBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.