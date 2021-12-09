Head-To-Head Review: Bon Natural Life (NYSE:BON) and IM Cannabis (NASDAQ:IMCC)

Bon Natural Life (NYSE:BON) and IM Cannabis (NASDAQ:IMCC) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Bon Natural Life and IM Cannabis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bon Natural Life N/A N/A N/A IM Cannabis -60.79% -19.57% -14.00%

0.1% of Bon Natural Life shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.7% of IM Cannabis shares are held by institutional investors. 5.9% of IM Cannabis shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Bon Natural Life and IM Cannabis, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bon Natural Life 0 0 0 0 N/A IM Cannabis 0 0 3 0 3.00

IM Cannabis has a consensus target price of $8.42, suggesting a potential upside of 121.49%. Given IM Cannabis’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe IM Cannabis is more favorable than Bon Natural Life.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bon Natural Life and IM Cannabis’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bon Natural Life $18.22 million 2.13 $3.03 million N/A N/A IM Cannabis $11.86 million 21.74 -$21.42 million ($0.76) -5.00

Bon Natural Life has higher revenue and earnings than IM Cannabis.

About Bon Natural Life

Bon Natural Life Limited engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of functional active ingredients extracted from natural herb plants. The company provides personal care ingredients, such as plant extracted fragrance compounds to perfume and fragrance manufacturers; natural health supplements comprising powder drinks and bioactive food ingredient products primarily used as food additives; and nutritional supplements. Its products are principally used by manufacturer customers in the functional food, personal care, cosmetic, and pharmaceutical industries. The company sells its products to customers in Chinese and international markets. Bon Natural Life Limited was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cayman Islands.

About IM Cannabis

IM Cannabis Corp. engages in breeding, growing, and supply of medical cannabis products in Israel, Germany, and Canada. It offers strains under the Roma, Dairy Queen, London, Tel Aviv, Paris, and Pandora Box brands; and CBD oil products under the IMC brand. The company also offers its intellectual property related services to the medical cannabis industry. IM Cannabis Corp. is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

