Head to Head Review: SiriusPoint (SPNT) and The Competition

SiriusPoint (NYSE: SPNT) is one of 94 publicly-traded companies in the “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare SiriusPoint to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares SiriusPoint and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SiriusPoint 13.66% 13.10% 3.35% SiriusPoint Competitors 7.45% 4.47% 1.81%

This table compares SiriusPoint and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio SiriusPoint $889.79 million $143.52 million 3.22 SiriusPoint Competitors $11.99 billion $1.36 billion 77.63

SiriusPoint’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than SiriusPoint. SiriusPoint is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

45.8% of SiriusPoint shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.4% of shares of all “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies are owned by institutional investors. 3.9% of SiriusPoint shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.1% of shares of all “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for SiriusPoint and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SiriusPoint 0 0 0 0 N/A SiriusPoint Competitors 674 2984 2666 144 2.35

As a group, “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies have a potential upside of 16.33%. Given SiriusPoint’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe SiriusPoint has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Volatility & Risk

SiriusPoint has a beta of 1.17, suggesting that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SiriusPoint’s rivals have a beta of 0.82, suggesting that their average share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SiriusPoint rivals beat SiriusPoint on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

SiriusPoint Company Profile

SiriusPoint Ltd. engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance services. The insurance lines include: Accident and Health, Environmental, Property, Energy, Workers’ Compensation, and Aviation and Space. The reinsurance lines include: Marine and Energy, Casualty, Aviation and Space, and Credit and Bond. The company was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

