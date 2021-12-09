Head-To-Head Review: Suncrest Bank (SBKK) versus The Competition

Suncrest Bank (OTCMKTS: SBKK) is one of 319 publicly-traded companies in the “State commercial banks” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Suncrest Bank to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Get Suncrest Bank alerts:

Suncrest Bank has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Suncrest Bank’s rivals have a beta of 0.54, meaning that their average share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Suncrest Bank and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Suncrest Bank N/A N/A N/A Suncrest Bank Competitors 28.76% 12.41% 1.26%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

5.9% of Suncrest Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.9% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are owned by institutional investors. 11.7% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Suncrest Bank and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Suncrest Bank $46.73 million N/A 12.30 Suncrest Bank Competitors $1.21 billion $208.72 million 12.24

Suncrest Bank’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Suncrest Bank. Suncrest Bank is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Suncrest Bank and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Suncrest Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A Suncrest Bank Competitors 2156 8946 7228 508 2.32

As a group, “State commercial banks” companies have a potential upside of 7.21%. Given Suncrest Bank’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Suncrest Bank has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Suncrest Bank rivals beat Suncrest Bank on 7 of the 9 factors compared.

About Suncrest Bank

Suncrest Bank engages in the provision of personal and commercial banking services. It provides checking, savings and certificates of deposits, lending, cash management, online and mobile banking, e-statements, remote deposit capture, financial calculators, and customer service center. It also offers agricultural real estate loans, production finance, equipment financing and leasing, development loans, long-term fixed rate, SBA and USDA loans, valley small business guaranteed loans, USDA B&I loans, farmer mac loans, and cal-cap loans. The company was founded on May 19, 2008 and is headquartered in Visalia, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Suncrest Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncrest Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.