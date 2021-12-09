Head to Head Review: UpHealth (NYSE:UPH) vs. LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST)

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) and UpHealth (NYSE:UPH) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get LifeStance Health Group alerts:

This table compares LifeStance Health Group and UpHealth’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LifeStance Health Group -37.13% -13.08% -9.42% UpHealth N/A -15.34% -8.98%

This is a summary of current recommendations for LifeStance Health Group and UpHealth, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LifeStance Health Group 0 3 4 0 2.57 UpHealth 0 0 5 0 3.00

LifeStance Health Group presently has a consensus target price of $23.50, suggesting a potential upside of 144.54%. UpHealth has a consensus target price of $11.75, suggesting a potential upside of 346.77%. Given UpHealth’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe UpHealth is more favorable than LifeStance Health Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

71.7% of LifeStance Health Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.0% of UpHealth shares are held by institutional investors. 20.8% of UpHealth shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares LifeStance Health Group and UpHealth’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LifeStance Health Group $265.56 million 13.54 -$13.13 million N/A N/A UpHealth N/A N/A -$4.13 million N/A N/A

UpHealth has lower revenue, but higher earnings than LifeStance Health Group.

Summary

UpHealth beats LifeStance Health Group on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

LifeStance Health Group Company Profile

LifeStance Health Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services to children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics. It offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy. It treats a range of mental health conditions, including anxiety, depression, bipolar disorder, eating disorders, psychotic disorders, and post-traumatic stress disorder. The company offers patients care virtually through its online delivery platform or in-person at its centers. LifeStance Health Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

UpHealth Company Profile

UpHealth, Inc. operates as a digital health services company. The company provides patient-centric digital health platform and tech-enabled services to manage health and integrate care. It serves empowering providers, health systems, health plans and governments, employers, and educational institutions. The company is based in Delray Beach, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for LifeStance Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeStance Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.