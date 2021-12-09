Head to Head Survey: Engagesmart (NYSE:ESMT) versus ImageWare Systems (OTCMKTS:IWSY)

Engagesmart (NYSE:ESMT) and ImageWare Systems (OTCMKTS:IWSY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Engagesmart and ImageWare Systems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Engagesmart N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A ImageWare Systems $4.78 million 1.60 -$7.25 million ($0.01) -2.20

Engagesmart has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ImageWare Systems.

Profitability

This table compares Engagesmart and ImageWare Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Engagesmart N/A N/A N/A ImageWare Systems 286.20% -55.16% 89.37%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Engagesmart and ImageWare Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Engagesmart 0 3 7 1 2.82 ImageWare Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A

Engagesmart presently has a consensus price target of $39.75, indicating a potential upside of 76.04%. Given Engagesmart’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Engagesmart is more favorable than ImageWare Systems.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.2% of Engagesmart shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.0% of ImageWare Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 37.7% of ImageWare Systems shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

ImageWare Systems beats Engagesmart on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Engagesmart Company Profile

EngageSmart Inc. is a provider of vertically-tailored customer engagement software and integrated payments solutions. It offers single instance, multi-tenant, true Software-as-a-Service vertical solutions, including SimplePractice, InvoiceCloud, HealthPay24 and DonorDrive. The company’s solutions segment includes Health & Wellness, Government, Utilities, Financial Services and Giving. EngageSmart Inc. is based in BRAINTREE, Mass.

ImageWare Systems Company Profile

ImageWare Systems, Inc. engages in the development of mobile and cloud-based identity management solutions and provision of patented biometric authentication solutions for the enterprise. Its digital identity solutions include imagaeware digital identity platform; identity proofing; identity authentication, and identity management. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

