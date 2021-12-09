Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) General Counsel Sells $177,675.55 in Stock

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) General Counsel Daniel H. Orenstein sold 4,633 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total value of $177,675.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

HCAT stock opened at $40.09 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.22 and a beta of 0.75. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.21 and a fifty-two week high of $59.50.

Get Health Catalyst alerts:

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 22.56% and a negative net margin of 63.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.44) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Health Catalyst by 78.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,519,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,888,000 after buying an additional 1,991,894 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Health Catalyst by 648.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 634,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,745,000 after buying an additional 549,923 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Health Catalyst by 17.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,502,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,409,000 after buying an additional 530,293 shares during the last quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Health Catalyst in the third quarter valued at approximately $22,054,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Health Catalyst by 38.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,217,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,898,000 after buying an additional 340,087 shares during the last quarter.

HCAT has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Health Catalyst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Health Catalyst in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Health Catalyst in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Health Catalyst in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.68.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

Recommended Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Health Catalyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Catalyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.