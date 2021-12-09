Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $38.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. is a self-administered real estate investment trust. The Company primarily focuses on medical office buildings, healthcare-related facilities and quality commercial office properties. It also invests to a limited extent in other real estate-related assets. Its portfolio is positioned in metropolitan markets such as Atlanta, GA, Phoenix, AZ, Indianapolis, IN, Greenville, SC, Pittsburgh, PA, Albany, NY, Boston, MA and both Dallas and Houston, TX. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Truist Securities lowered Healthcare Trust of America from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Berenberg Bank lowered Healthcare Trust of America from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist Financial lowered Healthcare Trust of America to a hold rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. TheStreet raised Healthcare Trust of America from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Healthcare Trust of America from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Healthcare Trust of America has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.33.

Shares of HTA stock opened at $34.50 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.17. The firm has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.00 and a beta of 0.65. Healthcare Trust of America has a one year low of $25.31 and a one year high of $34.83.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $191.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.59 million. Healthcare Trust of America had a return on equity of 3.43% and a net margin of 14.47%. Healthcare Trust of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Healthcare Trust of America will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 260.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. APG Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 2.4% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 11,630,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $312,628,000 after buying an additional 274,200 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,616,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $205,765,000 after acquiring an additional 492,258 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 36,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 8,223 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 901,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,077,000 after acquiring an additional 205,514 shares during the period. Finally, Community Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Healthcare Trust of America during the 2nd quarter worth $267,000. 94.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Healthcare Trust of America Company Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

