HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) PT Lowered to $70.00

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $87.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 60.15% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on HQY. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on HealthEquity in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on HealthEquity from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. SVB Leerink raised HealthEquity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Raymond James lowered HealthEquity from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:HQY opened at $43.71 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.68. HealthEquity has a 1-year low of $36.81 and a 1-year high of $93.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 4,371.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.26.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 0.10%. The business had revenue of $180.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.44 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HealthEquity will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Darcy G. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total value of $372,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP William Robert Otten sold 1,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.19, for a total transaction of $120,601.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,832 shares of company stock worth $1,152,469. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HQY. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in HealthEquity by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 289,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,720,000 after buying an additional 19,625 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in HealthEquity by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 28,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in HealthEquity during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in HealthEquity by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 62,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,001,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in HealthEquity by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 99.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HealthEquity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

