Heather Marie Oatman Sells 1,411 Shares of United Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBOH) Stock

United Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBOH) insider Heather Marie Oatman sold 1,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total transaction of $43,853.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of United Bancshares stock opened at $29.59 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.42. United Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.70 and a 1 year high of $37.71. The firm has a market cap of $96.91 million, a P/E ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.78.

Get United Bancshares alerts:

United Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBOH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The bank reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. United Bancshares had a net margin of 21.33% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The company had revenue of $14.62 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. United Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.89%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of United Bancshares by 7.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,511 shares of the bank’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in United Bancshares by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,158 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,367,000 after buying an additional 7,748 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of United Bancshares by 110.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 80,962 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,915,000 after buying an additional 42,535 shares in the last quarter. 20.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Bancshares Company Profile

United Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which operates through its wholly owned subsidiary Union Bank Co It engages in banking and financial solutions and focuses on commercial banking industry. The firm offers checking, savings and money market, loans, credit cards, merchant services, treasury management, and online banking.

Featured Article: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for United Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.