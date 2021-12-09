HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) Given a €113.00 Price Target at Barclays

HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) has been assigned a €113.00 ($126.97) price target by analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 47.98% from the company’s previous close.

HFG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €109.00 ($122.47) price objective on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €94.10 ($105.73) target price on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €85.00 ($95.51) price objective on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €115.00 ($129.21) price target on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €77.00 ($86.52) price objective on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, HelloFresh presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €93.29 ($104.82).

Shares of HFG traded down €5.10 ($5.73) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching €76.36 ($85.80). The stock had a trading volume of 2,973,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,734. HelloFresh has a 1-year low of €46.84 ($52.63) and a 1-year high of €97.50 ($109.55). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €82.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €83.49. The company has a market cap of $13.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.23, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-made meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

