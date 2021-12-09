Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Shares Purchased by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) by 359.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,313 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 30.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 104,057 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after purchasing an additional 24,054 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 28.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,186 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 7,566 shares during the last quarter. PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd lifted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 38.9% in the second quarter. PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd now owns 340,151 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,099,000 after acquiring an additional 95,222 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 44.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 536,993 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,521,000 after acquiring an additional 166,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 13.6% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 22,202 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 2,655 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

Shares of Helmerich & Payne stock opened at $24.51 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.04 and a beta of 2.22. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.93 and a 12 month high of $36.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $343.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.08 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 26.76% and a negative return on equity of 9.12%. The business’s revenue was up 65.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.74) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Todd Willard Benson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.86, for a total transaction of $164,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Lindsay sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HP. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.01.

Helmerich & Payne Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Read More: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP).

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.