Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.75 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) will post earnings of $0.75 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Hess’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.38 to $1.04. Hess reported earnings of ($0.58) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 229.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Hess will report full year earnings of $2.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $2.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.54 to $7.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Hess.

Get Hess alerts:

Hess (NYSE:HES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.11). Hess had a return on equity of 3.66% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.71) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HES shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on Hess from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target (up previously from $106.00) on shares of Hess in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Mizuho upped their target price on Hess from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Hess from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Hess from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.27.

Shares of Hess stock traded down $1.70 during trading on Thursday, reaching $78.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,099,063. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Hess has a 12-month low of $52.03 and a 12-month high of $92.79. The company has a market capitalization of $24.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.08 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.64.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is 158.73%.

In other Hess news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total transaction of $1,080,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 12.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HES. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Hess during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in Hess during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Hess during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd grew its position in Hess by 31.2% during the third quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 648 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc grew its position in Hess by 616.2% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,017 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. 81.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

Recommended Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hess (HES)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.