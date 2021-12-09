Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.420-$0.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.490. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Hewlett Packard Enterprise also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.960-$2.100 EPS.

Shares of NYSE HPE traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.34. 252,796 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,247,622. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.07 billion, a PE ratio of 6.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.96 and its 200 day moving average is $14.83. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a one year low of $11.53 and a one year high of $16.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.37 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 12.33%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.75%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup cut their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their target price for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.38.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Justin Hotard sold 12,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.41, for a total value of $189,327.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 8,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total value of $131,951.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,469 shares of company stock valued at $1,906,483 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 52.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,186 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,447 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $61,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides a portfolio of services-led and software-enabled infrastructure and solutions.

