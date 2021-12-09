Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPY) Shares Up 0.4%

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPY) shares shot up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $61.25 and last traded at $61.25. 52,329 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,167% from the average session volume of 4,130 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.00.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.46.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HKMPY)

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, and markets a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment develops, manufactures, and sells generic injectable products primarily for use in hospitals.

