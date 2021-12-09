Hill & Smith (LON:HILS) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,676.13

Hill & Smith Holdings PLC (LON:HILS) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,676.13 ($22.23) and traded as high as GBX 1,723.60 ($22.86). Hill & Smith shares last traded at GBX 1,716 ($22.76), with a volume of 46,343 shares trading hands.

HILS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Hill & Smith from GBX 1,775 ($23.54) to GBX 1,995 ($26.46) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hill & Smith in a research note on Thursday, November 25th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,776.98 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,677.58. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 68.77.

In other news, insider Alan Giddins purchased 2,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,744 ($23.13) per share, with a total value of £36,972.80 ($49,029.04).

Hill & Smith Holdings PLC manufactures and supplies infrastructure products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. It operates through Roads & Security; Utilities; and Galvanizing Services segments. The Roads & Security segment designs, manufactures, and installs temporary and permanent safety products for the roads market, as well as provides range of security products to protect people, buildings, and infrastructure from attacks, including hostile vehicle mitigation solutions, perimeter fencing, and access covers.

