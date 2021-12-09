Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Acquires 120 Shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,320 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COLM. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Columbia Sportswear during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,826,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 107.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 572,238 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $56,285,000 after purchasing an additional 295,892 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 907.4% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 225,920 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $22,222,000 after purchasing an additional 203,493 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 17.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,332,213 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $131,037,000 after purchasing an additional 195,058 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 20.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 843,215 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $82,939,000 after purchasing an additional 142,542 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.67% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Sportswear stock opened at $102.74 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $100.49 and its 200 day moving average is $100.84. Columbia Sportswear has a 52-week low of $82.81 and a 52-week high of $114.98.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $804.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $862.03 million. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 15.74%. Columbia Sportswear’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.58%.

In other news, Director Walter Klenz sold 1,192 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.97, for a total value of $126,316.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on COLM shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Columbia Sportswear presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.60.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States; Latin America and Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Canada.

