Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Has $639,000 Holdings in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,250 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Olin were worth $639,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Olin by 312.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 272,770 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,613,000 after acquiring an additional 206,580 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in Olin by 390.5% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,905 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 3,905 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Olin in the second quarter valued at approximately $657,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Olin by 44.1% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 93,362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,349,000 after acquiring an additional 28,590 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Olin by 3.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,367,818 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $63,276,000 after acquiring an additional 46,544 shares during the period. 81.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Olin alerts:

In related news, Director W Anthony Will purchased 10,000 shares of Olin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $61.35 per share, for a total transaction of $613,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO James A. Varilek sold 91,005 shares of Olin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.78, for a total value of $5,531,283.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Olin stock opened at $58.04 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.39. Olin Co. has a 12 month low of $22.66 and a 12 month high of $64.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Olin had a return on equity of 47.48% and a net margin of 11.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Olin Co. will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Olin’s payout ratio is presently 13.68%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on OLN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Olin from $64.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Olin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Bank of America raised their target price on Olin from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Olin from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Olin from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.27.

About Olin

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

See Also: Outperform Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN).

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.