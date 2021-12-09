Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Increases Stake in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 6,125.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,960 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Twitter were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Twitter by 36.5% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 178,339 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $10,771,000 after buying an additional 47,657 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Twitter by 14.0% during the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 42,111 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after buying an additional 5,174 shares during the period. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. grew its stake in Twitter by 59.0% in the third quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 44,512 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after purchasing an additional 16,520 shares during the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors purchased a new position in Twitter in the second quarter valued at about $9,116,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Twitter by 11.5% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 159,743 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $10,971,000 after purchasing an additional 16,508 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.99, for a total transaction of $299,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 2,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.86, for a total transaction of $142,945.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,682 shares of company stock valued at $5,567,186 in the last ninety days. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE TWTR opened at $45.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $36.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -190.49 and a beta of 0.71. Twitter, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.01 and a twelve month high of $80.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.56 and its 200-day moving average is $60.96. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The social networking company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Twitter had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a negative return on equity of 3.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Twitter, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on TWTR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 1st. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Twitter from $81.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Twitter from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush dropped their price target on Twitter from $69.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Twitter from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.40.

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

