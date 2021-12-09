Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Invests $581,000 in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANTM. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Anthem during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Anthem by 111.1% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 88.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ANTM opened at $415.97 on Thursday. Anthem, Inc. has a 52 week low of $286.04 and a 52 week high of $439.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $411.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $392.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $100.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.04.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $6.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.37 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $35.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.35 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Anthem’s payout ratio is currently 20.29%.

In other Anthem news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total value of $501,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ANTM. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Anthem from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $386.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Anthem from $425.00 to $486.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Anthem from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $408.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Anthem presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $464.47.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

