Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Makes New $623,000 Investment in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EHC. Invst LLC increased its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 17.1% in the second quarter. Invst LLC now owns 6,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 2.2% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 4.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 366,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,563,000 after buying an additional 15,942 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Encompass Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Encompass Health by 1.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on EHC. TheStreet cut Encompass Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Encompass Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Encompass Health from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Encompass Health from $107.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Encompass Health from $102.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Encompass Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.30.

Encompass Health stock opened at $62.34 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.08. Encompass Health Co. has a 12 month low of $56.31 and a 12 month high of $89.68. The company has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.00.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 8.10%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

