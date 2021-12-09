Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Takes $670,000 Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,350 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADSK. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 137 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. 86.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $276.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $295.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $297.94. The company has a market capitalization of $60.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.40. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $245.05 and a 12 month high of $344.39.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. Autodesk had a net margin of 31.31% and a return on equity of 51.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.88, for a total value of $28,653.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 4,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.27, for a total transaction of $1,210,619.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,919 shares of company stock worth $1,263,617 over the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ADSK. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $216.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 29th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Autodesk from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Autodesk from $365.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Autodesk from $370.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.00.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

