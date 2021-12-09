HM Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

HM Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 223,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,350 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF comprises 13.6% of HM Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. HM Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $31,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 89.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 44,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,249,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $147.65 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $145.65. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $120.57 and a fifty-two week high of $150.39.

