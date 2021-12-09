HM Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

HM Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,317 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 7,409 shares during the quarter. Wynn Resorts makes up about 0.5% of HM Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. HM Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $1,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. PM CAPITAL Ltd lifted its position in Wynn Resorts by 44.7% in the third quarter. PM CAPITAL Ltd now owns 553,738 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $46,929,000 after purchasing an additional 171,172 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 75.9% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 985 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 62.4% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 15,037 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 5,775 shares during the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV raised its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 67.5% during the 3rd quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 50,272 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $4,261,000 after purchasing an additional 20,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Assets Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 159,786 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $13,541,000 after purchasing an additional 66,078 shares during the last quarter. 68.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:WYNN opened at $88.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.51 and a beta of 2.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.25. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a twelve month low of $76.03 and a twelve month high of $143.88.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The casino operator reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.07). During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($7.04) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -5.97 EPS for the current year.

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 4,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total value of $359,541.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total transaction of $36,868.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $107.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $140.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $112.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wynn Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.09.

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

