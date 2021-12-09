HM Capital Management LLC Sells 7,409 Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

HM Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,317 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 7,409 shares during the quarter. Wynn Resorts accounts for about 0.5% of HM Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. HM Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $1,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 424,045 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $51,861,000 after acquiring an additional 28,170 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Wynn Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $313,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 112.7% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 10,553 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 5,591 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 365.2% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,647 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 3,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC boosted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 1,254.5% during the 2nd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 29,800 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $3,645,000 after acquiring an additional 27,600 shares during the last quarter. 68.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WYNN opened at $88.17 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.51 and a beta of 2.41. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 1-year low of $76.03 and a 1-year high of $143.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.25.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The casino operator reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.07). During the same period last year, the business posted ($7.04) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 4,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total value of $359,541.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total transaction of $36,868.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $140.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Argus lowered shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.09.

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

