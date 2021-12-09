HM Capital Management LLC Trims Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

HM Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,474 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for 1.3% of HM Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. HM Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 118.2% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 101.3% in the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 690.0% in the third quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 507.7% in the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $227.51 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $228.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $224.97. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $186.87 and a 12 month high of $241.06.

Further Reading: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.