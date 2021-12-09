Hollywood Bowl Group (LON:BOWL) Shares Down 1.3%

Shares of Hollywood Bowl Group plc (LON:BOWL) traded down 1.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 222.89 ($2.96) and last traded at GBX 232 ($3.08). 82,433 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 262,597 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 235 ($3.12).

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Hollywood Bowl Group from GBX 280 ($3.71) to GBX 300 ($3.98) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.71) price target on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a report on Friday, October 8th.

Get Hollywood Bowl Group alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 234.77 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 237.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.29, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of £391.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.22.

In other news, insider Ivan Schofield bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 245 ($3.25) per share, for a total transaction of £24,500 ($32,489.06).

Hollywood Bowl Group Company Profile (LON:BOWL)

Hollywood Bowl Group plc operates ten-pin bowling centers. It operates a portfolio of 64 centers in the United Kingdom under the Hollywood Bowl, AMF, and Puttstars brands. Hollywood Bowl Group plc was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Hemel Hempstead, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: What is the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Hollywood Bowl Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hollywood Bowl Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.