Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) Issues Earnings Results

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 8.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Hormel Foods updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.870-$2.030 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $1.87-2.03 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:HRL opened at $42.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $23.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.08, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Hormel Foods has a 12-month low of $40.48 and a 12-month high of $50.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.48 and its 200 day moving average is $44.86.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a boost from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is presently 62.03%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Hormel Foods stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 115,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,651,000. Institutional investors own 40.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HRL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hormel Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. TheStreet downgraded Hormel Foods from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

