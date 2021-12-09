Hotaling Investment Management LLC Has $15 Million Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Hotaling Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,211 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 6.2% of Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $15,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter valued at about $1,254,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 5.1% during the second quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,619 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 5.6% during the second quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,195 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 19.6% during the second quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,724 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,052,000 after acquiring an additional 4,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.0% during the second quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 25,157 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,281,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 69.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $384.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $347.85.

MSFT stock opened at $334.97 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $209.11 and a 1-year high of $349.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $320.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $294.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.87.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $45.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.74%.

Microsoft declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, September 14th that allows the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software giant to reacquire up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total transaction of $144,492,216.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total value of $552,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 560,699 shares of company stock valued at $190,274,257. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

